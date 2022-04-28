Concert Week 2022

Live Nation’s Annual Concert Week is back!

May 4th – May 10th you can buy $25 tickets to a whole bunch of shows this summer and you can even win free tickets with the WARM 101.3 WHEEL OF CONCERTS to these Darien Lake Shows!

The Doobie Brothers on June 18th, Josh Groban July 1st, Backstreet Boys July 3rd, Cheer: Live July 5th and Train with Jewel and Blues Traveler on July 9th.

Wake up with Tony to kick it off on May 4th and listen to win your way to these hot shows.

$25 tickets go on sale May 4th at 10 am here.