Concerts at Point of the Bluff

Concert season is in full swing at Point of the Bluff!
Line up:
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters- Saturday, August 7th
Colin Hay- Sunday, August 8th
KT Tunstall- Saturday, August 14th
Little River Band- Sunday, August 15th
The Marshall Tucker Band- Sunday, August 22nd
Ani DiFranco- Saturday, August 28th
Gin Blossoms- Sunday, August 29th
Michael Franti & Spearhead Trio- Saturday, September 4th
America- Sunday, September 5th
Blue Oyster Cult- Sunday, September 26th
Sarah Jarosz- Sunday, October 3rd
Here Come the Mummies- Sunday, October 10th
For more information or to purchase tickets for any of the shows, click here.
See you at the Bluff!