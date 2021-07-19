Concerts at Point of the Bluff

Concert season is in full swing at Point of the Bluff!

Line up:

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters- Saturday, August 7th

Colin Hay- Sunday, August 8th

KT Tunstall- Saturday, August 14th

Little River Band- Sunday, August 15th

The Marshall Tucker Band- Sunday, August 22nd

Ani DiFranco- Saturday, August 28th

Gin Blossoms- Sunday, August 29th

Michael Franti & Spearhead Trio- Saturday, September 4th

America- Sunday, September 5th

Blue Oyster Cult- Sunday, September 26th

Sarah Jarosz- Sunday, October 3rd

Here Come the Mummies- Sunday, October 10th

See you at the Bluff!