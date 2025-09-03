Warm 101.3 Welcomes: Hotel California – Oct 25th

ARTIST: Hotel Claifornia

SPECIAL GUESTS:

DATE: Saturday, October 25th

VENUE: Kodak Center |200 W Ridge Rd | Rochester, NY 14615

SHOW TIME:7:30pm

TICKETS: On Sale NOW

A spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California “A Salute to the Eagles” to a level of recognition normally reserved for Gold and Platinum recording artists.

By respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of our generation’s Greatest American Songbook, this legendary Southern California group has become the most successful and longest running show of its kind.

So join us on a dark desert highway…

Feel the cool wind in your hair …

It’s time to check into …

The Hotel California