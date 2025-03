ARTIST: Melissa Etheridge – Yes We Are Tour 2025

SPECIAL GUESTS: Indigo Girls

DATE: Wednesday, August 27th

VENUE: CMAC – 3355 Marvin Sands Drive |Canandaigua, NY | 14424

SHOW TIME: Doors 6:00pm

TICKETS: On Sale FRIDAY, March 28th at 10:00am

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS