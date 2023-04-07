Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Concerts

The RPO create exceptional performances and experiences for any and all ages!

Listen with Tony, Kristie, Nikki in the morning and Pat Rivers in the middays for a chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the shows below.

Check out their upcoming shows:

Scottish Fantasy & Dvorak on May 4th and May 6th, 2023

Opera in Concert: Rigoletto on May 18th and May 20th, 2023

Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown on May 26th and May 27th, 2023

Mahler: The Resurrection Symphony on June 1st and June 3rd, 2023

Click here to see what’s coming up on their calendar this season.