Warm 101.3 Welcomes: The Phil Collins Story

ARTIST: The Phil Collins Story

SPECIAL GUESTS: N/A

DATE: Thursday, February 26th

VENUE: Kodak Center | 200 West Ridge Road | Rochester, NY 14615

SHOW TIME: 7:30pm

TICKETS: NOW

GET TICKETS HERE

The team that brought you the smash hit tour The Simon & Garfunkel Story and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – The Aretha Franklin Story has done it again with an all-new docu-concert: The Phil Collins Story! Chronicling his remarkable chart-topping time with Genesis to his multi-Grammy winning solo career to his Academy Award-winning work for Disney, The Phil Collins Story brings the artist’s distinctive music to life in a way that resonates with audiences both visually and emotionally—up close and personal. This fully produced immersive musical journey stars talent from around the world and features intricate lighting design, state-of-the-art audio and dynamic projections. From the initial downbeat to the closing cymbal choke, the beat goes on with The Phil Collins Story!