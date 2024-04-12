Warm 101.3 Welcomes – Dinosaur World LIVE – April 23rd

0

ARTIST: Dinosaur World Live

DATE: Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024

VENUE: 200 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 146153

TICKETS: On sale NOW

SHOW TIME: TBD

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO AND TICKETS

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family.

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

A special meet and greet after the show offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Now an international smash hit, Dinosaur World Live is back by popular demand following its hugely successful 2022 US tour.

Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding jurassic adventure, live on stage.

Book now before tickets become extinct!