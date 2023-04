ARTIST: Lou Gramm – All Stars

DATE: Saturday, October 7th, 2023

VENUE: Kodak Center – 200 West Ridge Rd

Rochester, NY 14615

SHOW TIME: 8:00pm

PRESALE: April 12th at 10am un April 13th at 10pm using code JUKEBOX

TICKET PRICES: Starting at $30.50

ON SALE: FRIDAY AT 10:00AM

Listen with Pat Rivers all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets before they go on sale!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS