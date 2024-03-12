Warm 101.3 Welcomes – RPO Christopher Seamen Returns

ARTIST: RPO – Christopher Seamen Returns

DATE: Thursday, March 21st – Saturday March 23rd

VENUE: Kodak Hall – Eastman School of Music East Wing – E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604

TIME: 8:00pm

TICKETS: $18.00 – $70.00

Christopher Seaman, conductor (The Christopher Seaman Chair, supported by Barbara and Patrick Fulford and the Conductor Laureate Society) Juliana Athayde, violin (The Caroline W. Gannett & Clayla Ward Chair)

ELGAR In the South

BACH Violin Concerto in

E DVO?ÁK Symphony No. 8

Christopher Seaman, Music Director from 1998 to 2011, returns to Rochester to lead Dvo?ák’s lyrical, loving hymn to nature, the verdant Eighth Symphony. And, a solo performance by your RPO’s beloved concertmaster Juliana Athayde, who radiates the great joy of making music, a spirit that will be heard in every note of Bach’s glorious Violin Concerto.