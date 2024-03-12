Warm 101.3 Welcomes: RPO Pictures: An Exhibition

ARTIST: RPO – Pictures: AN Exhibition

DATE: April 18 – April 20

VENUE: Kodak Hall – Eastman School of Music East Wing – E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604

TIME: 7:30pm

TICKETS: $18.00 – $104.00

DUKAS The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

KIRKLAND SNIDER (WORLD PREMIERE) *RPO Centennial Commission

MUSSORGSKY/RAVEL Pictures at an Exhibition

Few works can match it for orchestral color, sonic impact, or sheer excitement. And, no piece displays the virtuosity of your RPO like Pictures at an Exhibition. Experience it—live—along with Dukas’ magical The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (remember Mickey Mouse and the brooms?). Andreas Delfs also conducts a new multimedia work, in collaboration with visual designer Deborah Johnson, that muses on the life of George Eastman and Kodak.