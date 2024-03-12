Warm 101.3 Welcomes: RPO Pictures: An Exhibition

ARTIST: RPO – Pictures: AN Exhibition
DATE: April 18 – April 20
VENUE: Kodak Hall – Eastman School of Music East Wing – E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604
TIME: 7:30pm
TICKETS: $18.00 – $104.00
DUKAS The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
KIRKLAND SNIDER (WORLD PREMIERE) *RPO Centennial Commission
MUSSORGSKY/RAVEL Pictures at an Exhibition
Few works can match it for orchestral color, sonic impact, or sheer excitement. And, no piece displays the virtuosity of your RPO like Pictures at an Exhibition. Experience it—live—along with Dukas’ magical The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (remember Mickey Mouse and the brooms?). Andreas Delfs also conducts a new multimedia work, in collaboration with visual designer Deborah Johnson, that muses on the life of George Eastman and Kodak.