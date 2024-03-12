Warm 101.3 Welcomes: RPO When The Saints Go Marching In

ARTIST: RPO – When The Saints Go Marching In

DATE: Friday, March 15th – Saturday March 16th

VENUE: Kodak Hall – Eastman School of Music East Wing – E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604

TIME: 8:00pm

TICKETS: $18.00 – $115.00

Join Rochester favorite Byron Stripling on a journey through the classic melodies that gave birth to the Blues, featuring hits made famous by icons of the Jazz Age and New Orleans favorites like Bessie Smith, Muddy Waters, Ma Rainey, and Louis Armstrong. Byron is joined by incredible vocalist Crystal Monee Hall.