Stephens Family Limited Partnership

Owner of all Stephens Media Group Radio Stations

The Great Grocery Giveaway Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

EACH TEXT MESSAGE, SENT OR RECEIVED, MAY INCUR A CHARGE AS PROVIDED IN YOUR RATE PLAN. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY. WHEN YOU ENTER BY TEXT MESSAGE, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE AT LEAST ONE (1) AUTODIALED TEXT MESSAGE IN RESPONSE TO YOUR ENTRY, AND YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL CALLS TO YOUR MOBILE DEVICE IF YOU ARE SELECTED AS A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER, AS APPLICABLE.

PROMOTION DATES

WRMM is participating in a multi-market, multi-station cash giveaway Promotion called “The Great Grocery Giveaway” with 13 Stephens Media Group radio stations, in 12 separate markets starting on Monday, July 7 2025, and ending on Friday, August 1, 2025.

ENTRY To enter, listen to a participating radio station during the Promotion Dates for the Station’s announcement of a Keyword as well as a Cue to enter. Each weekday, during the Promotion Dates, there will be up to thirteen (13) Cues announced on-air on each participating station Monday through Friday, and each Cue will disclose a unique Keyword. There may also be one (1) bonus keyword announced on-air on each participating station Saturday and Sunday. Upon hearing the Cue, text the Keyword announced to the number 844-500-8946 to be entered for a chance to win the daily prize of $250. Entrants may enter only once per Keyword announced by texting the exact spelling of the keyword to the number 844-500-8946. And, entrants may enter up to thirteen (13) times per weekday, giving one entry for each Keyword that is texted in. Entrants may also enter once per weekend, giving one entry for the bonus Keyword that is texted in. An additional bonus entry may also be entered, per keyword, by going to the following website; www.listen2win.com. All text and bonus entries received each day, Tuesday through Friday, from all participating radio stations of the Promotion is considered one Entry Period. All text and bonus entries received Saturday through Monday, from all participating radio stations of the Promotion, is considered one Entry Period. There will be a total of 20 possible Entry Periods for this Contest. Following each Entry Period, Stephens Media Group will conduct a random drawing from among all text entries and bonus entries from all participating radio stations. One (1) $250 prize winner will be randomly selected and called by an employee of Stephens Media Group. Once reached by phone, the randomly selected entrant will be notified of their potential prize award (upon confirmation of eligibility). At the time of the call, the randomly selected entrant will be required to provide all information requested including their full name, complete address, day and evening phone numbers and date of birth to verify eligibility. PRIZES Twenty (20) $250 prizes: each $250 Grocery Giveaway prize will be awarded in the form of a check from PT Promotions in the amount of $250, payable to the prize winner upon confirmation of eligibility. Checks will be processed within six to eight weeks upon verification of eligibility and receipt of all completed prize winner paperwork. All taxes, including but not limited to, federal, state, and local taxes, and any other costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of a prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Total Approximate Retail Value of all prizes in the Promotion is $5,000. WINNER SELECTION Decisions of Stephens Media Group with respect to the Promotion are final. A listener and/or household may only win one $250 Grocery Giveaway prize during the Promotion and must be 18 years or older. CONDITIONS Stephens Media Group is not responsible for any or all technical difficulties during Promotion. Streaming audio could be delayed for several minutes decreasing a streaming Entrant’s chance of qualifying. Participation in the Promotion constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s permission for Stephens Media Group, and all participating radio stations, to use his/her name, prize won, city of residence, recorded voice, and/or likeness for promotional purposes. Stephens Media Group reserves the right to terminate, suspend, or modify the Promotion at any time, without notice, on any or all participating radio stations. Failure to comply with the Promotion rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification solely at the discretion of Stephens Media Group. All standard Stephens Media Group contest rules not specifically covered in these rules also apply. Standard contest rules are available on the station’s website at www.Warm1013.com A copy of the Official Rules is available, during regular business hours, at 28 East Main Street, 8th Floor, Rochester, NY 14623 and on the station’s website at www.Warm1013.com PARTICIPATING RADIO STATIONS

KCDU, KZBD, KABX, KWLZ, KTSO, KXOJ, WRMM, KUJ-FM, KTRX, KBOY, WYSX, WFRY, KHHK