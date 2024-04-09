For King & Country Unsung Hero – Contest Rules

Stephens Family Limited Partnership

Owner of all Stephens Media Group Radio Stations

For King & Country Unsung Hero Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

PROMOTION DATES

WRMM is participating in a multi-market, multi-station trip giveaway Promotion called “ For King & Country Unsung Hero ” with 8 Stephens Media Group radio stations, in 8 separate markets starting on April 15th, 2024, and ending on May 8th, 2024.

ENTRY To enter, listen to a participating radio station during the Promotion Dates for instructions on how to nominate an ‘Unsung Hero.’ Listeners will be directed to the station’s website which will include a form to enter the contest. Entrants must accurately complete all required fields or the entry will be deemed incomplete and will not qualify. Entrants may enter one (1) time during the Entry Period. Duplicate or additional entries from the same person will be discarded. Following the Entry Period, Stephens Media Group will conduct a random drawing from among all entries from all participating radio stations on or around May 9th, 2024. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be randomly selected and called by an employee of Stephens Media Group. Once reached by phone, the randomly selected entrant will be notified of their potential prize award (upon confirmation of eligibility). At the time of the call, the randomly selected entrant will be required to provide all information requested including their full name, complete address, day and evening phone numbers, date of birth to verify eligibility and Social Security number for tax purposes. PRIZES Grand Prize will be awarded, at the Company’s discretion, as two (2) Round Trip Coach Airline tickets from one of the airports closest to the Grand Prize Winner’s Home Address to an airport of the station’s choosing near Valdosta, GA (likely Jacksonville, FL or Atlanta, GA), 2 tickets plus meet & greet passes to the July 20th For King & Country concert at Adventure’s Theme Park (includes admission), and 2 nights hotel (single room, double occupancy). The destination, concert date and details are subject to change depending on For King & Country’s tour schedule. Final winner arrangements will be made once selected. The Grand Prize will be booked within four weeks upon verification of eligibility and receipt of all completed prize winner paperwork. All taxes, including but not limited to, federal, state, and local taxes, and any other costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of a prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Participating Station may award additional prizes furnished by local sponsors. Awarding of these prizes will not affect eligibility for the Grand Prize, and those potential prizes will be drawn solely from local participants. Total Approximate Retail Value of all prizes in the Promotion is $1,500.

WINNER SELECTION Decisions of Stephens Media Group with respect to the Promotion are final. A listener and/or household may only win one Grand Prize during the Promotion and must be 18 years or older. CONDITIONS Stephens Media Group is not responsible for any or all technical difficulties during Promotion. Streaming audio could be delayed for several minutes decreasing a streaming Entrant’s chance of qualifying. Participation in the Promotion constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s permission for Stephens Media Group, and all participating radio stations, to use his/her name, prize won, city of residence, recorded voice, and/or likeness for promotional purposes. Stephens Media Group reserves the right to terminate, suspend, or modify the Promotion at any time, without notice, on any or all participating radio stations. Failure to comply with the Promotion rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification solely at the discretion of Stephens Media Group. All standard Stephens Media Group contest rules not specifically covered in these rules also apply. Standard contest rules are available on the station’s website at www.Warm1013.com. A copy of the Official Rules is available, during regular business hours, at 28 East Main Street. 8th Floor. Rochester, NY 14614 and on the station’s website at www.Warm1013.com. PARTICIPATING RADIO STATIONS

KXOJ, WRMM, KWAV, KTMT, KEZP, KALE, KABX, KZRZ