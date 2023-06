Warm 101.3 has teamed up with Mayer Paint & Hardware and Benjamin Moore to put a fresh coat of paint where you need it.

Do you have a project around the house that needs a fresh coat of paint or new color? We can help! Take a picture of your project that needs a makeover and text it to us at 585-222-1013 and make sure to include the keyword PAINT.

One lucky winner will receive a complete painting package from Mayer Paint & Hardware and Benjamin Moore.

Click here for the complete set of rules.