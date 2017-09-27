A Year with Frog and Toad

September 30 – October 15, 2017

Based on books by Arnold Lobel

Based on the classic children’s books, Frog and Toad swim, rake leaves, & go sledding, all while learning life lessons along the way.

Chock full of catchy tunes and clever characterizations — including a trio of natty robin-like birds that serve as the show’s Greek chorus – A Year with Frog and Toad is perfect for introducing theatre to youngsters while keeping adults entertained, as well.

All performances are approximately one hour in length plus a short intermission. As always, children can “Meet the Characters” after each performance, with photo opportunities, autographs, and special moments.