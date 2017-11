Rochester Regional Immediate Care Presents:

Breakfast With Santa

November 9th, 2017 | Eagle Vale Country Club

Listen to WARM 101.3 to win your invitation to our annual Breakfast with Santa! There will be arts and crafts, music, food, and of course, Santa Claus! This is an invite-only event.

Breakfast With Santa Enter here to WIN! Name * First Last

Phone * Best phone number to reach you between 9am-5pm

Email *

Date of Birth * Must be at least 18 years old to enter (mm/dd/yyyy)



BROUGHT TO YOU BY: