Friday, December 8, 2017 – Saturday, December 9, 2017

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular presents BELIEVE!

December 8 & 9 at Seneca Niagara Events Center

Experience the greatest holiday music of all-time performed live by an incredible symphony orchestra and the renowned cast of Cirque Musica performers – get ready for BELIEVE! A fun-filled holiday entertainment event for the entire family.

Discover feats of strength, balance and beauty as you go on a musical journey to a faraway land of dazzling colors and mystery. The show blends the grace and thrills of the world’s greatest cirque performers with stunning symphonic music – a wonderful array of holiday favorites. It’s a full sensory experience that will have you on the edge of your seat.