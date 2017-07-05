Civil War Reenactment

Genesee Country Village & Museum commemorates the battles that captured the headlines over 150 years ago this year on July 15 & 16.

Battle Times & Locations

Each day sees two battles:

11:30am: The South Field Battle will feature mounted cavalrymen and artillery! Witness dozens of riders as they defend the surrounding community from being blasted by cannon shells.

2:00pm: See the infantry maneuver around houses and shops, over fences, and through enemy lines as one side defends the village from being stormed!.