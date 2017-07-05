Genesee Country Village & Museum commemorates the battles that captured the headlines over 150 years ago this year on July 15 & 16.
Battle Times & Locations
Each day sees two battles:
11:30am: The South Field Battle will feature mounted cavalrymen and artillery! Witness dozens of riders as they defend the surrounding community from being blasted by cannon shells.
2:00pm: See the infantry maneuver around houses and shops, over fences, and through enemy lines as one side defends the village from being stormed!.
Civil War Reenactment & Encampment
Museum visitors will time-travel to the Civil War with the sounds of muskets, cannons, and horses’ hooves beating the ground. Combat was more intense, while civilians were uncertain about what the future would hold. The Historic Village takes on the guise of a border town, with civilians busy with trying to maintain a normal life, while dealing with the wartime shortages, mixing school lessons and farm duties with rallies, sewing for soldiers, caring for the wounded and dealing with soldiers encamped around their homes.