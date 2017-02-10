Dutch Connection

George Eastman Museum

Friday, February 10–Sunday, February 26, 2017 Beat the winter doldrums with the museum’s annual floral display. Hundreds of blooms fill areas of the historic mansion with the scent and color of spring. The museum’s historic Conservatory will be filled with thousands of tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, amaryllis, and freesias, in various vibrant shades—the same colors Eastman featured 100 years ago. In addition, tropical orchids will be displayed throughout the Palm House and Colonnade, courtesy of the Genesee Region Orchid Society. Also on view on the second floor of the mansion are artifacts from George Eastman’s life in 1916.