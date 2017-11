Sweet Creations

Friday, November 3–Wednesday, December 13, 2017

George Eastman Museum

This annual display features dozens of cleverly designed and deliciously decorated gingerbread houses and objects. As one of the Greater Rochester community’s most beloved holiday traditions, Sweet Creations provides a visual and aromatic treat for visitors of all ages.

Now through December 13th with a Select number of the SWEETEST CREATIONS on view through December 31st