Edible Arrangements Administrative Assistant Day Giveaway

Administrative Professionals Day Gifts

Admin Week Starts April 24th

Celebrate Administrative professionals Day all week long! Starting April 24th, thank your office admin for all their hard work with Admin Professionals Day Gifts from Edible Arrangements! Show your appreciation with one of Edible Arrangements’ fresh fruit arrangements in a colorful mug, or pick up a box of our gourmet chocolate dipped fruit for a little chocolate indulgence. Edible Arrangements’ collection of fruit bouquets for Administrative Professionals Day is filled with wow-worthy workplace gifts.

Administrative Assitant Day Giveaway Enter here to WIN an Edible Arrangement! Name * First Last

Phone * Best phone number to reach you between 9am-5pm

Email *

Date of Birth * Must be at least 18 years old to enter (mm/dd/yyyy)



PRIZE INCLUDES:

1 LARGE Thank You Delicious Fruit Bouquet (Valued at $129 including delivery)

Classic Delicious Fruit Design® is a fruit bouquet that’s as beautiful as it is delicious. Created to resemble a beautiful bouquet of flowers, this arrangement is filled with an assortment of fresh fruit, including pineapple daisies, Swizzle Apple Fruit Truffles®, strawberries, cantaloupe, honeydew, and grapes. Artfully arranged in a custom Thank You container and packaged with a Gourmet Belgian Chocolate Pop, this treat is an extra sweet way to show your appreciation!

10 large fresh fruit smoothies* (valued at $6.50 each) for the office