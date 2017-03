GENESEE COUNTRY VILLAGE

Saturday March 18 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM

Sunday March 19 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM

Saturday March 25 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM

Sunday March 26 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM

Bring the entire family (Kids are FREE!) and enjoy the fresh air and the delicious aroma of simmering maple syrup, as you set off into the woods in search of sweet adventure at the annual Maple Sugar Festival March 18-19 & 25-26. Members FREE! (Scout-friendly; no reservations required)