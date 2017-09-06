On The Air:
Niagara Wine Trail: Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival – September

September 23-24, 2017

 Hours: Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm

Price: $22/person advance online thru Thursday, September 21st 9pm*
$27/person at wineries during event
Price includes tax.

Niagara Wine Trail

Participating wineries:
  • 810 Meadworks:
  • A Gust of Sun Winery Ransomville & Spencerport locations:
  • Arrowhead Spring Vineyards:
    • Tomato Bisque paired with our Arrowhead Red – a double gold winner in the 2017 NY Wine & Food Classic.
  • BlackBird Cider Works:
    • Roast Beef Crostini from Calhoon’s Pub: served cold and aired with 3 hard ciders.
  • Black Willow Winery: 
    • Seasonal crostini of wild mushroom and blue cheese spread topped with grape slices, honey and a drizzle of Black Willow sage & mushroom Evoo. Pairs with your choice of Black Willow Wine & Mead.
  • Chateau Niagara Winery:
  • Flight of Five Winery:
    • Antipasto skewers paired with our red wines
  • Freedom Run Winery:
  • Honeymoon Trail Winery:
  • Lake Ontario Winery:
  • Leonard Oakes Estate Winery:
  • Long Cliff Winery & Vineyards: 
    • Pumpkin Spice Cream Puffs paired with your choice of 2013 Lemberger (Dry Red) or Hennepin Red (Sweet Red).
  • Midnight Run Wine Cellars: 
    • Butternut Squash soup with Fancy Croutons, paired with our White Wines.
  • Niagara Landing Wine Cellars:
    • Apple-Cranberry Rosebud Wine Muffins.
  • Salamaca Estate Winery:
  • Schulze Vineyards & Winery:
    • Million Dollar dip (a blend of Bacon, cheddar cheese, almonds, green onion and mayonnaise), pairing with Semi-Dry Vidal Blanc 2016 (Tasters Guild 2016 International Gold Medal).
  • Schwenk Wine Cellars: 
    • German Apple Cake paired with customer choice of wines.
  • Spring Lake Winery:
  • The Winery at Marjim Manor: 
    • Apple Crisp paired with Applely Ever After and Once Upon a Time.
  • Victorianbourg Wine Estate:
  • Vizcarra Vineyards:
    • Hand Rolled Fry Cake Donuts paired with Spiced Apple Wine or wine of choice.

