Niagara Wine Trail: Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival – September
September 23-24, 2017
Hours: Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm
Price: $22/person advance online thru Thursday, September 21st 9pm*
$27/person at wineries during event
Price includes tax.
Participating wineries:
- 810 Meadworks:
- A Gust of Sun Winery Ransomville & Spencerport locations:
- Arrowhead Spring Vineyards:
- Tomato Bisque paired with our Arrowhead Red – a double gold winner in the 2017 NY Wine & Food Classic.
- BlackBird Cider Works:
- Roast Beef Crostini from Calhoon’s Pub: served cold and aired with 3 hard ciders.
- Black Willow Winery:
- Seasonal crostini of wild mushroom and blue cheese spread topped with grape slices, honey and a drizzle of Black Willow sage & mushroom Evoo. Pairs with your choice of Black Willow Wine & Mead.
- Chateau Niagara Winery:
- Flight of Five Winery:
- Antipasto skewers paired with our red wines
- Freedom Run Winery:
- Honeymoon Trail Winery:
- Lake Ontario Winery:
- Leonard Oakes Estate Winery:
- Long Cliff Winery & Vineyards:
- Pumpkin Spice Cream Puffs paired with your choice of 2013 Lemberger (Dry Red) or Hennepin Red (Sweet Red).
- Midnight Run Wine Cellars:
- Butternut Squash soup with Fancy Croutons, paired with our White Wines.
- Niagara Landing Wine Cellars:
- Apple-Cranberry Rosebud Wine Muffins.
- Salamaca Estate Winery:
- Schulze Vineyards & Winery:
- Million Dollar dip (a blend of Bacon, cheddar cheese, almonds, green onion and mayonnaise), pairing with Semi-Dry Vidal Blanc 2016 (Tasters Guild 2016 International Gold Medal).
- Schwenk Wine Cellars:
- German Apple Cake paired with customer choice of wines.
- Spring Lake Winery:
- The Winery at Marjim Manor:
- Apple Crisp paired with Applely Ever After and Once Upon a Time.
- Victorianbourg Wine Estate:
- Vizcarra Vineyards:
- Hand Rolled Fry Cake Donuts paired with Spiced Apple Wine or wine of choice.