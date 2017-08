Old-Time Fiddlers’ Fair

August 19, 2017 to August 20, 2017

Rosin up your bow and mark your calendar for this melodious weekend featuring hundreds of musicians on four stages with non-stop entertainment. Music will flow continuously with performances from more than 100 musicians, drawn from around the state and ranging from polished professional to the youngest beginner. Music continues each day until 5pm. Event is RAIN or SHINE!