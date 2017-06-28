RAPA’s Rumpelstiltskin

Rumpelstiltskin!

The classic family story of a bragging baker, his patient daughter, and her attempt to spin straw into gold for the greedy queen so she may marry the shy prince. An evil dwarf provides the gold—but at a terrible price of the royal pair’s first-born child. Aided by a witty mime, and with some help from the audience, the comic Rumpelstiltskin is thwarted, and a lesson of honesty and courage is learned by all. Meet the characters after the show!

There may be a $5.00 charge for parking.

July 8, 2017-August 6, 2017

at the Kodak Center Studio Theatre