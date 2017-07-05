RAPA’s The Wild Party

The Wild Party: The Musical

Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party – Kodak Center Theatre-in-the-Round.

Lovers Queenie and Burrs decide to throw the party-to-end-all-parties in their Manhattan apartment. After the colorful arrival of a slew of guests living life on the edge, Queenie’s wandering eyes land on a striking man named Black. As the decadence is reaching a climax, so is Burrs’ jealousy, which erupts and sends him into a violent rage. Gun in hand and inhibitions abandoned, Burrs turns on Queenie and Black. The gun gets fired, but who’s been shot?

Featuring a variety of professional performers.

There may be a $5.00 charge for parking.

July 14, 2017 – July 30th 2017

at the Kodak Center Theatre-in-the-Round