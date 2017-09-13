RocCon is back for year 7 and what a great group of guests we’ve assembled so far! Mark Sparacio will be back as Artist Guest of Honor along with many others!
Nigel Carrington, Rob Thibodeau, Vincent Marchesano and Elizabeth Pritchard are our local Artist Guests of Honor! More to be announced! We welcome BURT WARD! Robin from the original Batman series! Burt will be appearing on Saturday and Sunday September 16 & 17. Also welcome Jeremy Bulloch (The Legendary Boba Fett in Star Wars!), We’re celebrating all things Power Rangers with David Yost/Billy Cranston the Original Blue Power Ranger, David Morshower (Agent Aaron Pierce in 24 with Keifer Sutherland, General Lane in SuperGirl, General Morshower in Transformers movie and so many more great TV and film roles), Felix Silla, the Original Cousin Itt in the Adams Family TV series and Twiki in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century!
Over 130 authors artists and vendors at this years RocCon!