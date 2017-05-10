RPO: Debussy’s La Mer

Debussy’s La Mer

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 13 at 8:00 PM

INFO:

Fabien Gabel, guest conductor

Juliana Athayde, violin

The Caroline W. Gannett & Clayla Ward Chair

HERRMANN Suite from Vertigo

BARTÓK Violin Concerto No. 2

DUKAS “Fanfare” and “poéme dansé” from La Péri

DEBUSSY La mer

Fabien Gabel’s thrilling interpretations have made him a Rochester favorite since his debut, and the Parisian conductor is back to lead one of the greatest of all French works, Debussy’s shimmering La mer. Concertmaster Juliana Athayde takes a sensational solo turn with a barn burner that mixes daunting technical demands with Romantic soul. The concert opens with the cinematic sweep of music from Hitchcock’s Vertigo.