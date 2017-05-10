RPO: Debussy’s La Mer

Debussy’s La Mer
Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre
Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, May 13 at 8:00 PM
INFO:
Fabien Gabel, guest conductor
Juliana Athayde, violin
The Caroline W. Gannett & Clayla Ward Chair
HERRMANN Suite from Vertigo
BARTÓK Violin Concerto No. 2
DUKAS “Fanfare” and “poéme dansé” from La Péri
DEBUSSY La mer
Fabien Gabel’s thrilling interpretations have made him a Rochester favorite since his debut, and the Parisian conductor is back to lead one of the greatest of all French works, Debussy’s shimmering La mer. Concertmaster Juliana Athayde takes a sensational solo turn with a barn burner that mixes daunting technical demands with Romantic soul. The concert opens with the cinematic sweep of music from Hitchcock’s Vertigo.