RPO: The Music Of John Williams

ROCHESTER PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA PRESENTS

THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

Friday, May 9, 2014 at 8:00 PM &

Saturday, May 10, 2014 at 8:00 PM

Rochester native Bob Bernhardt returns to lead an evening of music by Academy Award–winning composer John Williams, whose iconic melodies have been heard in Star Wars, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Superman, and more. Come early to meet Star Wars characters!

Meet members of Garrison Excelsior—part of the 501st Legion of Imperial Stormtroopers—starting one hour prior to the concerts.