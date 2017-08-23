Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night

SEPTEMBER 1-24, 2017

WHO ARE THE PLAYERS?

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Alexa Scott-Flaherty

WHAT’S THE DEAL?

Kicking off our 68th Season is a wild new take on the Bard’s most popular comedy! Set in the Roaring 20s and packed with live, original music and an All-Female Cast this gender-bending re-imagining is sure to get the season started with a bang!

WHAT’S IT ALL ABOUT?

A shipwreck on a strange shore leaves Viola with fears her twin brother is dead. She is forced to build a new life on her own. Masquerading as a man (in her brother’s clothes) in order to procure a job with Duke Orsino, she finds herself in the midst of a topsy-turvy love triangle. Magic, mayhem and mistaken identities come to the stage in Shakespeare’s cherished romantic comedy of revelry, reunion and love.