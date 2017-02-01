BLACKFRIAR THEATRE

The Underpants

February 3-19, 2017

Theobald Maske has an unusual problem: his wife’s underpants won’t stay on. One Sunday morning they fall to her ankles right in the middle of town–a public scandal! Mortified, Theo swears to keep her at home until she can find some less unruly undies. Amid this chaos, two men, sparked by Louise’s bloomers blunder, arrive to rent the spare room in the Maske’s household. Oblivious of their amorous objectives, Theo splits the room between them, happy to collect rent from both the foppish poet and the whiny hypochondriac who have been smitten by his wife’s antics!