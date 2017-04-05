Vino At The Casino

On The Air:
Niagara Wine Trail’s 15th Anniversary Celebration

BATAVIA DOWNS

8315 Park Rd, Batavia, NY 14020

SATURDAY APRIL 8th

11am – 3pm & 4pm-8pm

 

Join the Celebration!
Wine tastings and sales at the Batavia Downs & Hotel to celebrate the Niagara Wine Trail’s 15th anniversary.

Choose either the lunch (11am-3pm) OR dinner (4pm-8pm) session.
Limited tickets available per session! 

Each Ticket Includes:

– Wine samples from 15 participating wineries during a session.
– A keepsake wine glass.
– $10 Free Play from Batavia Downs
– Coupons for discounts on wine purchases.
– A Sandwich and Soft Drink
– Wine Purchase Check Service

ENTER TO WIN

Enter here to WIN!
Vino At The Casio Guests Receive A Discounted Hotel Stay ($95 per night)

Use the promo code VINO while booking at:

TheHotelBataviaDowns.com

