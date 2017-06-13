War of 1812 & Jane Austen Weekend

June 24, 2017 to June 25, 2017

The historic village comes to life on June 24-25 with re-enactors portraying shopkeepers, housewives, merchants and soldiers amidst the sounds of fifes and drums; cannons and muskets; and Austen-era music and dancing.

Eclipsed by the bloodshed of the Civil War, and often overlooked in the aftermath of two World Wars, the “Forgotten” War of 1812 is revisited at Genesee Country Village & Museum.

The weekend will be devoted to activities that recall those harrowing days when the United States was young. The museum’s Historic Village will be populated by visiting War of 1812 reenactors, who will offer insight into the impact of the conflict on the region.