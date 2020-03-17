Reliable Resources for Information on COVID-19

These days, there is so much misinformation available on the Coronavirus, that we’ve put together the following resources to assist you with finding accurate and reliable information.

NYS State Of Health has opened enrollment again for those that are uninsured. People who enroll in qualified health plans between now and April 15 will have coverage starting April 1. Go to www.nystateofhealth.ny. gov for more info.

COVID-19 Strike Teams – The Monroe County Department of Public Health is partnering with the New York State Department of Health to deploy “strike teams” to perform in-home testing for COVID-19. The teams, which consist of two state-certified medical professionals and one driver, will be testing individuals who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Residents who believe they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and require testing should call the Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at (585) 753- 5555 or email COVID19@monroecounty.gov.