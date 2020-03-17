Reliable Resources for Information on COVID-19

These days, there is so much misinformation available on the Coronavirus, that we’ve put together the following resources to assist you with finding accurate and reliable information.
- Center for Disease Control – Includes who is most at risk, steps to prevent illness, symptoms, what to do when sick, common questions, situation updates, and guidelines for travel, healthcare professionals, businesses and communities.
- World Health Organization – Includes rolling updates on COVID-19, a situation dashboard with updates, public advice and scam alerts.
- Monroe County Public Health – Includes information for healthcare providers, travelers and childcare providers, information for pregnant women and children, guidance for cleaning and disinfecting.
- Five Steps to Prepare for COVID-19
- nCoV19.Live – Provides up to the minute statistics on the number of cases, deaths, and recoveries across the world, including a state-by-state breakdown in the U.S.
- City of Rochester CoronaVirus update – Including list of 9 R-Centers and 7 schools at which Rochester residents in need can obtain pack-and-go breakfast, lunch, and dinner packs during school closures.
NYS State Of Health has opened enrollment again for those that are uninsured. People who enroll in qualified health plans between now and April 15 will have coverage starting April 1. Go to www.nystateofhealth.ny.
COVID-19 Strike Teams – The Monroe County Department of Public Health is partnering with the New York State Department of Health to deploy “strike teams” to perform in-home testing for COVID-19. The teams, which consist of two state-certified medical professionals and one driver, will be testing individuals who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Residents who believe they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and require testing should call the Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at (585) 753- 5555 or email COVID19@monroecounty.gov.