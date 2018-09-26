Couples Are Now Going to Therapy For Help Dealing with Their In-Laws

If stand-up comedians from the ’80s taught us anything, it’s that there’s nothing worse than dealing with your in-laws. Well, that and men never putting the toilet seat down. But we’re going to talk about the in-laws thing.

Apparently, more and more couples who don’t really have any problems with each other are going to therapy . . . to get help dealing with their IN-LAWS.

Peter Pearson is a relationship coach in Menlo Park, California. And he says about one out of FIVE couples who see him now are there for help with in-law issues.

There are two main types of problems: Someone’s jealous of how much time their partner spends with their family . . . or someone doesn’t get along with their partner’s parents.

Every situation is different, but Pearson says as a general rule, it’s good to get your in-law problems worked out before the tension grows too much and causes big problems. Because, quote, “Most of the time, it does not get better” on its own.

PAT RIVERS

LUNCHTIME REQUEST CAFE

10:00am-3:00pm on WARM 101.3

Do you have a special song you want to hear during your lunch hour?

Call Pat at 222-1013 or email him at patrivers@warm1013.com.