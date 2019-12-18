Del Lago Resort and Casino – 20k Giveaway

Del Lago Resort and Casino
PRIZE: SPA DEL LAGO RETREAT PACKAGE, room, meals and spa service
VALUE: $500
SPA DEL LAGO RETREAT PACKAGE:
The Spa del Lago Retreat Package is the ultimate way to unwind for a night or a week, two 50 minute spa treatments included each night of the package. Our world class European Style Spa is located in the heart of the Finger Lakes Wine Region. This package also includes daily breakfast for two at our Sociale Café.
Spa del Lago offers a full-service wellness experience including Massage, Body, Facial, Nail and Salon Services. The spa also has a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring a Yoga and Spin Class studio (classes are limited and vary by day). You can also enjoy private women’s and men’s relaxation spaces including Eucalyptus Infused Steam rooms, Cedar Wood Saunas and lounges with healthy refreshments. There is also a coed relaxation sanctuary with a lounge area.