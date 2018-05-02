Do You Like Your Coworkers Because You’re Seeing Them Through “Coffee Goggles”?

You probably get along pretty well with your coworkers . . . at least some of them. And isn’t that kind of weird? Like, you obviously wouldn’t be friends with them if you weren’t forced to be together five days a week.

So here’s a new theory on why most people get along well with their coworkers: COFFEE GOGGLES.

That’s right. You know how beer goggles make you think people are more attractive? According to a study out of the University of California at Davis, “coffee goggles” make you think people are BETTER than they actually are.

The researchers say that when people drink coffee before a conversation, it helps them focus and makes them feel more positively about the people they’re talking with.

That means you will probably get some decent work done as a group, and you’ll feel good about each other as you’re doing it.

