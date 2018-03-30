Pet Saver Dog Of The Month | April 2018

WARM 101.3 & Pet Saver Presents:

Dog Of The Month Contest

Use the form below to submit a picture of your Dog for your chance to WIN prizes from Pet Save and Bones Dog Bakery. The photo with the most LIKES on the WARM 101.3 Facebook Page on March 23rd will be crown the Dog Of The Month.

CONTEST DATES:

Sunday, April 22nd @ Midnight – Photo Submissions End

Monday, April 23rd – Entries uploaded to the WARM 101.3 Facebook Page

Friday, April 30th – The photo with the most LIKES will be announced as the WINNER

* LIKES will only be counted on the WARM 101.3 Photo Post. LIKES generated by sharing or reposting will not be counted.

Prizes Include:

A Gift Bag from Pet Saver A Doggie Cake from Bones Dog Bakery

