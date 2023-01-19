Donate Blood to the American Red Cross

January is known as National Blood Donor month. Although, we should be donating blood all year round. There are so many patients in need of blood, but there are not enough of blood donations. If you donate blood a few times a year, that will help save lives!

As an added incentive to donating blood with American Red Cross this month, you could win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona! Not only are you helping save lives, you could win a trip of a lifetime!

To schedule your appointment and to learn more information, go here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Here are the different areas in our surrounding area where you can donate:

Livingston

Avon

1/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Avon Wesleyan Church, 300 Genesee Street

Lakeville

1/25/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakeville Training Grounds, 5939 Stone Hill Road

Monroe

Brockport

1/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave

Fairport

1/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Corning Tropel, 60 OConnor Rd

Hilton

1/31/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Leo’s Church, 110 Old Hojack Lane

Penfield

1/24/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA Eastside, 1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd

Rochester

1/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

1/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Irondequoit Town Hall, 1280 Titus Ave

1/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Laurelton Fire Department, 405 Empire Blvd.

1/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Caldwell Manufacturing, 2605 Manitou Road

1/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kearney Building, 3690 East Avenue

1/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

1/24/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Avenue

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nazareth College, 4245 East Avenue

1/25/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chili Community Center, 3237 Chili Ave.

1/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

1/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Premium Mortgage Corporation, 2541 Monroe Ave

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northridge Church, 2052 St. Paul St

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rochester Institute of Technology Student, 1 Lomb Memorial Drive

1/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Henrietta Recreation Center, 605 Calkins Road

1/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Aenon Baptist Church, 175 Genesee Street

1/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

Webster

1/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 818 Ridge Road

West Henrietta

1/25/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., IDEX, 1180 John Street

Ontario

Canandaigua

1/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wood Library, 134 N. Main Street

1/31/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire

Geneva

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Finger Lakes Community College, 63 Pulteney Street

Phelps

1/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Phelps Community Center, 8 Banta St

Victor

1/26/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Willowbrook Christian Church, 619 High Street

Wayne

Lyons

1/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lyons Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5092, 202 Geneva St

Ontario

1/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Casey Park – Ontario, 6551 Knickerbocker Road

Walworth

1/25/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Walworth Fire Department, 2178 Church Street