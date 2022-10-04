Donate to Those Affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian devastated many parts of Florida. There are so many people who lost their loved ones, pets, or are without food, water and their home. This is an on going tragedy. A lot of us in Rochester feel helpless, but wanting to help.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army both set up donations. You can make a one time payment or multiple payments to help those in need. Any amount helps.

Red Cross:

https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

Salvation Army:

https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/?lightbox=true_USE#!/donation/checkout?c_src=DS22TRLHF