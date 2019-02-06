Dutch Connection at George Eastman Museum

DUTCH CONNECTION

Friday, February 8th – Sunday, February 24th

Celebrate 25 years of Dutch Connection

Thousands of blooms fill George Eastman’s Conservatory and Palm House with the sights and scents of spring in this annual display. When George Eastman traveled through the Netherlands on a bicycle trip in 1895, he was amazed at the “blaze of color” he saw as he cycled by the fields of flowers. He wrote to his mother that he wanted to have the same effect in his garden at home in Rochester. During Eastman’s residency in the 900 East Avenue mansion between 1905 and 1932, he ordered tens of thousands of bulbs from Holland every year (except 1918, when a wartime coal shortage forced him to close his greenhouses). He usually ordered in large quantities—mostly tulips, narcissus, and hyacinths for indoor forcing, as well as tulips for the outdoor beds. He sometimes ordered amaryllis, azaleas, and begonias. He preferred various shades of orange, red, pink, lavender, yellow, and white—generally grouped monochromatically when he displayed them. A hundred years after Eastman’s bicycling trip, the Eastman Museum started the annual floral show Dutch Connection to pay homage to Eastman’s practice of buying and planting thousands of bulbs.

Free to members; included w/ museum admission.