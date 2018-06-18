Eastman Museum Garden Vibes

DATE: Wednesday, June 20, 2018
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Vista
INFO: Deep, raw funk. Stax-style Southern soul. Uplifting Motown-channeling anthems. Atlanta’s Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics are the heirs to the thrones of the old-school masters.
DATE: Wednesday, July 18, 2018
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Vista
INFO: Shreveport, Louisiana sits at a nexus roughly equidistant from Memphis soul, Mississippi Delta blues, and New Orleans jazz, with Texas swing located just over the nearby state border. The band’s sound draws from those touch points and more, ranging from Black Sabbath to Kind of Blue.
DATE: Saturday, August 4, 2018
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: North Lawn
INFO: The Brooklyn/Rochester–based band Maybird fuses expansive psychedelia with evocative roots rock accents. Signed by Danger Mouse (Gnarls Barkley, Broken Bells) to Columbia Records imprint 30th Century Records, Maybird released their 2016 EP Turning Into Water to critical acclaim. NPR debuted the video for the song “Looking Back” stating, “It’s a poignant, profoundly emotional ode to childhood, fleeting youth and chasing dreams.” Recently, Maybird spent time in Nashville, working with Patrick Carney of the Black Keys at his home recording studio.
DATE: Wednesday, August 15, 2018
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Vista
INFO: Formed in the mountain city of Asheville, North Carolina, Fireside Collective weaves bluegrass, funk, rock, and blues influences into a refreshing representation of modern folk music.