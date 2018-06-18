Eastman Museum Garden Vibes

LOCATION: North Lawn

INFO: The Brooklyn/Rochester–based band Maybird fuses expansive psychedelia with evocative roots rock accents. Signed by Danger Mouse (Gnarls Barkley, Broken Bells) to Columbia Records imprint 30th Century Records, Maybird released their 2016 EP Turning Into Water to critical acclaim. NPR debuted the video for the song “Looking Back” stating, “It’s a poignant, profoundly emotional ode to childhood, fleeting youth and chasing dreams.” Recently, Maybird spent time in Nashville, working with Patrick Carney of the Black Keys at his home recording studio.