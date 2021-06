Dino is joined by a whole ensemble including Wai Law, an ultra-runner, Dennis Almodovar, co-chair of the fundraiser, Dr. Alfredo Fontanini, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Neurobiology and Behavior at StonyBrook, and Tiffany Rollek, Campaign and Development manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to discuss the Empire State Trail 555 Mile Charity Run for Leukemia and Parkinson’s Disease.