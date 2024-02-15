Full Time – Promotions Director

Stephens Media Group’s three station cluster (WRMM – Warm 101.3, WZNE – 94.1 The Zone, WFKL – Fickle 93.3) in Rochester, New York is seeking an organized, detail oriented and outgoing professional to lead our Promotions and Experiences team.

You will work closely with our Operations Manager and Market Manager to proactively manage all market needs in regards to events, promotions and contesting. We are looking for someone that can help to create and develop top tier events and promotional opportunities, and who can work closely with programming and sales to develop revenue generating ideas.

What You’ll Do:

Work with the Programming and Sales teams on creating social media copy, website and social media graphic design requests, creating recaps, and collecting air checks for clients.

Create and communicate a weekly and annual calendar of events and promotions.

Work closely with the On-Air staff to communicate details for events and on-premises retail activations.

Collaborate with the sales and programming departments on promotions ideas for client and brand initiatives.

Scheduling and communication with promotions staff in regards to events and appearances.

Day to day management of promotions in regards to prizing, including but not limited to: following up with winners for prize fulfillment, answering listener emails and phone calls, and collecting and processing any prizing paperwork.

Ensure that all contests and station promotions are compliant, including but not limited to: posting contest rules, material terms, maintaining contest files, following legal contesting requirements and promotional agreements adhering to Stephens Media Group policy.

We are looking for a self-starter with the ability to work independently. Experience with Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Google Workspaces is required. Knowledge of promotions software including but not limited to: Text Groove (mobile contesting), PromoSuite (promotion management software), Vcreative (Paperless production order system), and WordPress (Website management) is preferred. Technical knowledge of digital content and social platforms is a plus.

The ideal candidate possesses excellent communication and multi-tasking skills. Five years’ experience executing marketing and promotions campaigns is preferred. On-Air and Production skills are a HUGE PLUS!

Occasional night or weekend work may be required. This position requires a valid driver’s license.

If you think this sounds like you, send your materials to Operations Manager Nik Rivers at Nik.Rivers@smgNational.com

Stephens Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer.