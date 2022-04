Disney Concerts and Live Nation present Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Saturday, August 20th and we have your free tickets to this show that will be fun for the whole family!

Wake up with Tony, Kristie and Nikki for your chance to win tickets to the show!

Register below for your bonus chance.

Name (Required) First Last Birthday (Required) Phone (Required) Email (Required) Address (Required) Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29th at 10 am here.