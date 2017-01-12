Hansel & Gretel

HANSEL AND GRETEL

Kodak Center for Performing Arts

Saturday, February 4 at 11:00 AM & 2:00 PM

Sunday, February 5 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, February 11 at 11:00 AM & 200 PM

Sunday, February 12 at 2:00 PM

DESCRIPTION: Adapted for the stage by William Glennon, this version of Hansel and Gretel tells the story of White Bird and the Gnome who fall under the spell of the Wicked Witch and are forced to lure children deep into the forest so that the Witch can eat them! When Hansel and Gretel’s father returns home without food or money the whole family goes berry picking. They become lost in the woods where they encounter the White Bird and the Gnome. Hungry and tired, the White Bird and Gnome bring the children to the Witch’s delectable cottage made entirely from candy and cake. There the exciting and often-comical adventure ensues. Throughout the production, audiences will feel as if they are also traveling along this magical journey too and even being tempted by the delightful smell of the candy house!

Or By Phone At: 585-254-0073