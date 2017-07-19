Nathan Carter

Hochstein Performance Hall

September 8th | Show: 7:00pm

Stand aside Johnny Reid and Michael Bublé: make room for Nathan Carter as he woos hearts and fans with his brogue, boyish good looks and boot-tapping, chart-topping shows.

Irish singer Nathan Carter has catapulted into stardom, charming audiences on guitar, piano, and accordion. At age 26, he boasts three number-one albums, two number-one singles, and two number-one live performance DVDs. On September 8, join Nathan, his Irish band, and special guest star Chloë Agnew for a show-stopping mix of songs like “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Wagon Wheel,” and a program packed with old country favorites, Irish folk songs, and adult contemporary classics.