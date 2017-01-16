RPO: Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II

Celebrate the world’s most “Wascally Wabbit” and pals as Bugs Bunny hops into the concert hall! Classic Looney Tunes favorites like The Rabbit of Seville and What’s Opera, Doc? are projected on the big screen, paired with their original live scores inspired by the master composers—just as you remember them! Plus scores of new additions since this concert’s last RPO performances in 2011, including Pepe Le Pew, Show Biz Bugs, Robin Hood Daffy, the East Coast concert premiere of Long-Haired Hare, and two brand new Warner Bros. 3D animated shorts: Rabid Rider and Coyote Fall.



Friday, January 20th at 8:00 PM

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

Saturday, January 21st at 8:00 PM

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre