RPO On-Stage & Coming Soon

ROCHESTER PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
ONSTAGE & COMING SOON
Mozart’s Requiem
Feb. 2 & 4, 2017, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre – Ward Stare, conductor; Eastman-Rochester Chorus.
Romantic Classics with Stare & Denk
Feb. 16 & 18, 2017, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre – Ward Stare, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano.
Stare Conducts Brahms 1
March 2 & 4, 2017, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre – Ward Stare, conductor; Ingrid Fliter, piano.
Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky
March 9 & 11, 2017, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre – James Feddeck, guest conductor; Natasha Paremski, piano