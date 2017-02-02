RPO On-Stage & Coming Soon

On The Air:
Feb. 2 & 4, 2017, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre – Ward Stare, conductor; Eastman-Rochester Chorus.

 

Romantic Classics with Stare & Denk

Feb. 16 & 18, 2017, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre – Ward Stare, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano.

 

March 2 & 4, 2017, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre – Ward Stare, conductor; Ingrid Fliter, piano.

 

Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky

March 9 & 11, 2017, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre – James Feddeck, guest conductor; Natasha Paremski, piano

 

