Tails of Hope Telethon 2017

Saturday March 4th | 3-9PM @ The Eastview Mall

Help Us Give Hope. Your donation saves the lives of homeless and abused pets in our community!

Tune in to the 21st annual Tails of Hope Telethon on Saturday, March 4, 2017, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Watch as we broadcast live from Eastview Mall on 13WHAM ABC, CW Rochester and 13wham.com, and donate to help us raise $275,000 to support pets in need.

But you don’t have to wait until March 4th to make a big impact. When you give today, you’ll be teaming up with animal lovers in our community to save twice as many pets! We’ve received a pledge to match online gifts leading up to telethon, up to $15,000! So, your gift will go twice as far to help pets in need.